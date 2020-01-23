SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga has relied heavily on its seniors. Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Stefan Kenic have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 74 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.

AD

RAMPING IT UP: The Mocs have scored 62.6 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 67 per game they put up in non-conference play.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 34.5 percent of the 145 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

STREAK STATS: East Tennessee State has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 79.8 points while giving up 55.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Buccaneers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mocs. East Tennessee State has an assist on 41 of 81 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three outings while Chattanooga has assists on 39 of 81 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State attempts more free throws per game than any other SoCon team. The Buccaneers have averaged 21.7 free throws per game this season, including 26 per game over their four-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com