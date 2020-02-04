SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Stefan Kenic have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mocs have scored 75.1 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 67 per game they put up in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BO: Bo Hodges has connected on 27.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last five games. He’s also converted 60.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Chattanooga is a perfect 9-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Mocs are 5-9 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mocs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Buccaneers. Chattanooga has an assist on 50 of 75 field goals (66.7 percent) over its past three outings while East Tennessee State has assists on 46 of 79 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive East Tennessee State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.9 percent of all possessions, the 19th-best rate in the nation. Chattanooga has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.1 percent through 23 games (ranking the Mocs 261st among Division I teams).

