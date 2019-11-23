Both teams added another score with Coastal Carolina ahead 42-38 before Evans hit Zach Jackson in stride for a 34-yard touchdown for the final score with 6:47 left.
Evans threw for 346 yards on 19-of-33 passing. Markis McCray hauled in three of those for 114 yards with one going for 98 yards and a score to set a school record for the longest pass play.
Evans has totaled over 9,000 yards passing and 11,000 total yards in his career.
Johnson rushed for 129 yards on 19 carries.
CJ Marable led Coastal Carolina (4-7, 1-6), rushing for 172 yards and two TDs. Payton threw for 158 yards and three scores.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.