MONROE, La. — Caleb Evans threw for two touchdowns and Josh Johnson ran for two more as Louisiana Monroe rallied to get past Coastal Carolina 45-42 on Saturday night.

Louisiana Monroe (5-6, 4-3 Sun Belt) took a 21-14 lead into the break and was ahead 31-28 going into the final quarter. The Chanticleers took their first lead since early in the first stanza when Fred Payton hit Reese White on a 41-yard scoring strike to go ahead 35-31 with 12:17 remaining in the game.