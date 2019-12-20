FUELING THE OFFENSE: DeAndre Williams has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has 27 field goals and eight assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Purple Aces have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Racers. Evansville has 48 assists on 79 field goals (60.8 percent) across its past three outings while Murray State has assists on 45 of 80 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Murray State defense has held opponents to just 61.2 points per game, the 29th-lowest in Division I. Evansville has given up an average of 77.3 points through 12 games (ranked 244th, nationally).

