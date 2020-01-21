SAVVY SENIORS: Evansville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. K.J. Riley, Artur Labinowicz, Sam Cunliffe and John Hall have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Purple Aces points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Purple Aces have allowed just 71.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 77.8 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

AD

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Roman Penn has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Drake field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

AD

WINNING WHEN: The Purple Aces are 5-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 4-10 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 8-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 5-6 on the year otherwise.

COLD SPELLS: Drake has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60.7 points and allowing 70.7 points during those contests. Evansville has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 63 points while giving up 73.7.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville gets to the line more often than any other MVC team. The Purple Aces have averaged 20.4 foul shots per game this season, but that number has slipped to 13.7 over their six-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com