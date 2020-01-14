SUPER SENIORS: Evansville has relied heavily on its seniors. K.J. Riley, Artur Labinowicz, Sam Cunliffe and John Hall have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Purple Aces points over the team’s last five games.

AD

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Sycamores have given up only 64 points per game to MVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Tyreke Key has connected on 39.7 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Sycamores are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 64 points or fewer and 3-6 when opponents exceed 64 points. The Purple Aces are 5-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 4-8 when they fall short of that total.

TWO STREAKS: Evansville has dropped its last three road games, scoring 51.7 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. Indiana State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 71.5 points while giving up 59.8.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all MVC teams. The Sycamores have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com