DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Purple Aces have allowed only 71.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 77.8 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.NIFTY FREEMAN-LIBERTY: Javon Freeman-Liberty has connected on 30.7 percent of the 137 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 26 over the last three games. He’s also made 74.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 64.

COLD SPELL: Evansville has lost its last four road games, scoring 49.3 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 73.8 points per game.

