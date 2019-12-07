Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points for VMI, Myles Lewis scored 12 and Louis Tang 11. VMI’s 18 3s solidified their No. 4 ranking for 3-point shooting (12 makes per game).
Rob Perry had 19 points for the Hatters (5-6) and Wheza Panzo added 11 points.
VMI takes on Ferrum at home on Wednesday. Stetson plays Longwood at home next Sunday.
