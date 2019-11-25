BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Eastern Washington in a non-conference matchup. Belmont fell 60-55 at Saint Louis in its last outing. Eastern Washington is coming off a 90-74 win over High Point in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Adam Kunkel and Grayson Murphy have led the Bruins. Kunkel has averaged 19.2 points while Murphy has put up 10.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Eagles have been led by Kim Aiken Jr. and Jacob Davison, who are scoring 14.8 and 17.4 per game, respectively.ACCURATE ADAM: Kunkel has connected on 47.1 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 42 over his last five games. He’s also made 84 percent of his foul shots this season.