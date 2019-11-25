ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bruins. Eastern Washington has 47 assists on 72 field goals (65.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Belmont has assists on 44 of 81 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Both Belmont and Eastern Washington are ranked at the top of college basketball for 3-point shooting. The Bruins are ranked eighth in Division I with 11 3-pointers made per game this season while the Eagles are ranked seventh at 11.4 per game.
