DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Eagles have allowed only 74.6 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 79.6 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Radebaugh has been directly responsible for 54 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Eastern Washington has 52 assists on 75 field goals (69.3 percent) across its previous three games while Northern Colorado has assists on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Northern Colorado defense has held opponents to just 60.8 points per game, the 17th-lowest in Division I. Eastern Washington has given up an average of 75.1 points through 18 games (ranked 268th, nationally).

