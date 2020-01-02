FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Woods has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Eagles are 6-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 2-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Vikings are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 76 points or fewer and 0-7 whenever opponents exceed 76 points.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Washington has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 107 points while giving up 66.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Washington offense has scored 87.1 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles second among Division 1 teams. The Portland State defense has allowed 74.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 240th).

