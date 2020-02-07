STEPPING UP: The dynamic Harald Frey is averaging 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists to lead the way for the Bobcats. Amin Adamu is also a key contributor, putting up 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Mason Peatling, who is averaging 16 points and 8.5 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Eagles have allowed only 74.4 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 79.6 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jacob Davison has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Eastern Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Montana State is 0-7 when it allows at least 71 points and 12-3 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Eastern Washington has an assist on 44 of 73 field goals (60.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Montana State has assists on 32 of 76 field goals (42.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington is rated fifth overall by scoring 82 points per game this season. Montana State has only averaged 67.6 points per game, which ranks 244th.

