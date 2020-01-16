CLAMPING DOWN: The Gaels have allowed only 71 points per game to Metro Atlantic Athletic opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 75.3 per game they gave up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JESUS: Jesus Cruz has connected on 28.6 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 56.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Stags are 0-6 when they allow at least 67 points and 7-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 67. The Gaels are 0-8 when allowing 70 or more points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Fairfield’s Landon Taliaferro has attempted 108 3-pointers and connected on 38.9 percent of them, and is 9 of 33 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona has made 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAAC teams.

