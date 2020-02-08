SENIOR STUDS: Fairfield’s Jesus Cruz, Landon Taliaferro and Vincent Eze have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Stags points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE E.J.: E.J. Crawford has connected on 32.4 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Stags are 0-10 when they allow at least 64 points and 9-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 64. The Gaels are 0-12 when allowing 70 or more points and 6-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Fairfield has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 61.8 points while giving up 54.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona as a collective unit has made 8.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAAC teams.

