KEY FACILITATOR: Pickett has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Siena field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 41 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Fairfield is 0-9 when it allows at least 64 points and 9-3 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

TWO STREAKS: Fairfield has dropped its last three road games, scoring 58.7 points and allowing 71 points during those contests. Siena has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 76.9 points while giving up 66.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is ranked first among MAAC teams with an average of 73.8 points per game. The Saints have averaged 78.4 points per game over their last five games.

