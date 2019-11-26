TEAM LEADERSHIP: Fairfield’s Jesus Cruz has averaged 18.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while Landon Taliaferro has put up 14.4 points. For the Trojans, Onyeka Okongwu has averaged 18 points, 8.8 rebounds and three blocks while Nick Rakocevic has put up 14.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals.JUMPING FOR JESUS: Cruz has connected on 25 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Fairfield’s Taliaferro has attempted 38 3-pointers and connected on 39.5 percent of them, and is 10 of 25 over the past three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Trojans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Stags. Fairfield has an assist on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) across its past three contests while Southern California has assists on 56 of 79 field goals (70.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.2 percent. The Trojans have averaged 13.2 offensive boards per game.

