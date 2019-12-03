Malone-Key scored nine of his career-high 29 points in the final 3:30 of the game.

Matt Balanc hit a 3 with :11 left to pull Quinnipiac within one and after Malone-Key hit the first of two free throws to push the Knights’ lead to 77-75, the Bobcats’ Kevin Marfo scored at the basket off a Balanc miss to tie the game with :05 left.