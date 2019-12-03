Malone-Key, who finished 11 of 13 from the line, drew a foul and hit the first of two free throws to clinch the win.
Quinnipiac trailed by 15 points at intermission.
Jahlil Jenkins had 17 points and Elyjah Williams added 11 points while Kaleb Bishop pulled down 11 rebounds for the Knights (2-5).
Rich Kelly scored 15 points and Marfo and Savion Lewis each scored 14 points to lead Quinnipiac (2-4). Balanc added 11 points off the bench.
