VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Cartier Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 54 percent of Kansas State’s scoring this season. For Florida A&M, MJ Randolph, Rod Melton Jr., Bryce Moragne and DJ Jones have combined to account for 62 percent of all Florida A&M scoring.

AD

CREATING OFFENSE: Diarra has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last three games. Diarra has accounted for 11 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

AD

FLOOR SPACING: Florida A&M’s Melton has attempted 30 3-pointers and connected on 26.7 percent of them, and is 5 for 19 over the last three games.

TWO STREAKS: Florida A&M has dropped its last three road games, scoring 50.3 points and allowing 76.3 points during those contests. Kansas State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 67.3 points while giving up 53.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas State defense has allowed only 58.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Wildcats 17th among Division I teams. The Florida A&M offense has averaged 57.4 points through five games (ranked 253rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD