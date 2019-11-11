BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits South Dakota in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action on Sunday. South Dakota won on the road against Hawaii 81-75, while Florida A&M fell 76-54 to Pacific.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Stanley Umude is putting up 19 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Coyotes. Complementing Umude is Triston Simpson, who is accounting for 14.5 points per game. The Rattlers are led by M.J. Randolph, who is averaging 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.SOLID STANLEY: Umude has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 90 percent of his free throws this season.