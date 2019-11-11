FLOOR SPACING: Florida A&M’s Rod Melton has attempted 17 3-pointers and connected on 23.5 percent of them, and is 4 for 17 over his past three games.
RECENT GAMES: Florida A&M has averaged only 51.3 points per game over its last five games. The Rattlers have given up 72.7 points per game over that span.
___
___
