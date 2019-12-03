The Catamounts outrebounded Chattanooga 39-25 to overcome their 14 turnovers.
Matt Ryan led Chattanooga with 18 points, 16 in the first half, David Jean-Baptiste scored 14, A.J. Caldwell 12 and Maurice Commander 11. The Mocs now have lost three of their last five games.
