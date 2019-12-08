Bryson Langdon hit a jumper and then a 3-pointer before Dantez Walton hit another 3 to make it 43-38 with 16:31 left in the game and Northern Kentucky led the rest of the way. Michael Moreno made a layup to pull EKU (3-6) within four with 6:46 to go but the Norse scored 16 of the next 17 points to pull away for good. NKU made 7 of 8 from the field, including two 3-pointers, during that stretch.
Ty Taylor led the Colonels with 14 points. No other EKU players scored in double figures.
The Norse committed 21 turnovers but shot 58.3% from the field and outrebounded Eastern Kentucky 39-22.
