BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson goes up against Lafayette in an early season matchup. Fairleigh Dickinson fell 81-65 at Army on Monday. Lafayette is coming off an 86-75 win at home over Penn on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski has averaged 18 points while Myles Cherry has put up 12.4 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Knights, Elyjah Williams has averaged 14 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while Jahlil Jenkins has put up 15.3 points.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Jaworski has connected on 45.2 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.