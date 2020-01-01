Fairleigh Dickinson (2-9, 0-0) vs. St. Francis (NY) (6-6, 0-0)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits St. Francis (NY) as NEC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Fairleigh Dickinson finished with 12 wins and six losses, while St. Francis (NY) won nine games and lost nine.

SENIOR STUDS: St. Francis (NY) has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chauncey Hawkins, Deniz Celen, Unique McLean and Rob Higgins have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jahlil Jenkins has had his hand in 48 percent of all Fairleigh Dickinson field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 75.

TWO STREAKS: Fairleigh Dickinson has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 61.9 points and allowing 76.3 points during those contests. St. Francis (NY) has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82.6 points while giving up 65.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all NEC teams. The Knights have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season and just 10 times per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.