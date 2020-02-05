FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Stetson has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Rob Perry, Mahamadou Diawara, Christiaan Jones, Jahlil Rawley and Wheza Panzo have combined to account for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 94 percent of all Hatters points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Eagles have given up just 63.3 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 71 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 45.3 percent of the 128 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 65 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is 0-12 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 7-5 when it scores at least 62.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hatters. Florida Gulf Coast has an assist on 23 of 62 field goals (37.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Stetson has assists on 19 of 66 field goals (28.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Hatters have averaged 19 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com