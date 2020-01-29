SQUAD LEADERSHIP: David Bell is averaging 11.2 points and 9.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Dolphins. Complementing Bell is Destin Barnes, who is producing 11 points per game. The Eagles are led by Caleb Catto, who is averaging 12 points.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Eagles have scored 63.7 points per game and allowed 64 points per game against Atlantic Sun opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 58.2 points scored and 71 points given up per game to non-conference foes.CLUTCH CALEB: Catto has connected on 36.3 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 6-3 when scoring at least 65.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Dolphins. Jacksonville has 34 assists on 83 field goals (41 percent) across its past three matchups while Florida Gulf Coast has assists on 36 of 76 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.2 percent. The Eagles have averaged 10.3 offensive boards per game.

