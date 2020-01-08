SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, Garrett Sams and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 41 percent of all Ospreys points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jalen Warren has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Florida Gulf Coast field goals over the last three games. Warren has 12 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 67.

PERFECT WHEN: North Florida is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Ospreys are 3-8 when opponents score more than 70 points.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a team has made 12.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD