FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Jonah Mathews and Isaiah Mobley have collectively accounted for 67 percent of Southern California’s scoring this season. For Florida Gulf Coast, Zach Scott, Caleb Catto and Dakota Rivers have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season.SOLID SCOTT: Scott has connected on 33.3 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 68.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Southern California’s Mathews has attempted 74 3-pointers and connected on 39.2 percent of them, and is 12 for 23 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California is ranked second in the Pac-12 with an average of 73.2 possessions per game. The uptempo Trojans have pushed that total to 74.8 possessions per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD