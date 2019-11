BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are set to battle the Panthers of Division II Florida Tech. Florida Gulf Coast lost 78-48 at VCU in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Zach Scott has averaged 14 points, 4.8 rebounds and two steals this year for Florida Gulf Coast. Complementing Scott is Caleb Catto, who is averaging 12.7 points and four rebounds per game.SOLID SCOTT: Through six games, Florida Gulf Coast’s Zach Scott has connected on 32.6 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his free throws this season.