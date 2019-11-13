Toledo’s Eli Peters threw 34- and 13-yard touchdown passes to Bryce Mitchell in the fourth quarter before Ronnie Jones ran in from 7 yards out to tie the game with just over five minutes left.

Harbison was a workhorse with 32 carries on his way to his fourth 100-yard game this season. Ross Bowers threw for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Peters finished with 300 yards passing and three TDs with Mitchell making six catches for 125 yards. Shakif Seymour had 133 yards rushing on 19 carries for the Rockets (6-4, 3-3), who lost for the first time this season in six home games.

