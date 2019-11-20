Nico Carvacho had 15 points and five boards for the Rams (3-2). David Roddy added 14 points and three blocks. Isaiah Stevens had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Arkansas State takes on Stephen F. Austin at home next Saturday. Colorado State faces New Mexico State on Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.