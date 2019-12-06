Eugene German had 16 points for the Huskies (6-3), whose six-game winning streak ended with the loss. Lacey James added seven rebounds.
Saint Mary’s faces Dayton on Sunday. Northern Illinois plays UC Davis on the road on Saturday.
