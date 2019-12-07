Tyler Hooker scored 20 points and Terrell Burden tied his career high with 15 for the Owls (0-8), who have lost eight straight. C.J. Washington had 14 points and Armani Harris had 10 with 15 rebounds for his first double-double of the year.

Florida International plays Florida Memorial at home next Thursday. Kennesaw State looks for its first win of the season against Gardner-Webb at home on Friday.

___

___

