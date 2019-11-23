TEAM LEADERSHIP: Florida International’s Devon Andrews has averaged 18.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while Osasumwen Osaghae has put up 14 points, seven rebounds and 4.6 blocks. For the Seahawks, Jaylen Sims has averaged 15.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while Shykeim Phillips has put up 11.3 points.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Sims has connected on 51.5 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Seahawks. Florida International has 57 assists on 99 field goals (57.6 percent) across its past three outings while UNC Wilmington has assists on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International is ranked eighth among all Division I teams with an average of 88.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD