SUPER SENIORS: Florida International’s Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Monarchs have allowed only 61 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 64.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.OFFENSE FROM OSASUMWEN: In 19 appearances this season, Florida International’s Osaghae has shot 68.8 percent.

AD

AD

SHARING THE BURDEN: Florida International is a perfect 7-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 6-6 when fewer than five Panthers players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Florida International has dropped its last three road games, scoring 65.3 points and allowing 85 points during those contests. Old Dominion has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 67.5 points while giving up 56.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida International offense has scored 81.1 points per game, the 16th-highest figure in Division I. Old Dominion has only averaged 62.4 points per game, which ranks 295th nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com