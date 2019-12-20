WINLESS WHEN: Stetson is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 5-3 when it scores at least 62.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Florida International is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 11 or more steals. The Panthers are 3-3 when they steal the ball fewer than 11 times.
DID YOU KNOW: The Florida International defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers 26th among Division I teams. Stetson has turned the ball over on 23.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Hatters 331st, nationally).
