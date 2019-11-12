SAVVY SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. C.J. Bryce, Braxton Beverly, Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems and Pat Andree have combined to account for 89 percent of all Wolfpack scoring this season.ACCURATE ANDREWS: Devon Andrews has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State is ranked first among ACC teams with an average of 82.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD