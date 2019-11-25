BOTTOM LINE: The Florida International Panthers will be taking on the Seahawks of NAIA school Keiser. Florida International lost 66-63 to UNC Wilmington in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Devon Andrews has averaged 17.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Panthers, while Osasumwen Osaghae has recorded 13 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game.DEVON FROM DISTANCE: Through six games, Florida International’s Devon Andrews has connected on 35.5 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 68 percent from the free throw line this season.