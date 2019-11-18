LEADING THE CHARGE: Tre Gomillion has averaged 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Vikings. Complementing Gomillion is Deante Johnson, who is accounting for 6.8 points and five rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Devon Andrews, who is averaging 17.3 points.ACCURATE ANDREWS: Andrews has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.