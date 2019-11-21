ASSIST RATIOS: The Seminoles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Red Flash. Florida State has an assist on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three matchups while St. Francis (Pa.) has assists on 27 of 70 field goals (38.6 percent) during its past three games.
LAST FIVE: St. Francis (Pa.) has scored 74 points and allowed 78.4 points over its last five games. Florida State has averaged 73 points while allowing only 60.3 over its last five.
