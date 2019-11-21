SQUAD LEADERS: Florida State’s Trent Forrest has averaged 12 points, four rebounds and 4.5 assists while Devin Vassell has put up 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Red Flash, Keith Braxton has averaged 16.6 points and seven rebounds while Isaiah Blackmon has put up 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Braxton has connected on 29.4 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.