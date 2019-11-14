LEADING THE WAY: Florida State’s Trent Forrest has averaged 13.5 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists while Devin Vassell has put up 13.5 points and four rebounds. For the Catamounts, Mason Faulkner has averaged 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists while Carlos Dotson has put up 15.3 points and 10 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Faulkner has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STINGY STATE: Florida State has held opposing teams to 29.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

