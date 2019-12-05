STREAK SCORING: Butler has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 74.2 points while giving up 53.4.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gators. Butler has an assist on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) over its previous three contests while Florida has assists on 30 of 82 field goals (36.6 percent) during its past three games.
TOUGH DEFENSE: Butler has held opposing teams to 55.5 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.
