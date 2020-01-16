SEC IMPROVEMENT: The Gators have scored 82.8 points per game against SEC opponents so far, an improvement from the 70.8 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Andrew Nembhard has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Florida field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Florida has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 83.2 points while giving up 68.6.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Gators have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Florida has an assist on 38 of 75 field goals (50.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Auburn has assists on 33 of 78 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 25.9 free throws per game.

