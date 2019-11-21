After Funk fell to the floor, Hawks teammate Ryan Daly confronted Blackshear before officials separated the teams. Referees reviewed footage for several minutes before announcing Blackshear’s ejection.
He will be eligible to play for Florida in Friday’s game at the Charleston Classic.
