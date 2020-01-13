OFFENSIVE THREAT: Tyree has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Mississippi field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and five assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Florida is a perfect 7-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-5 when fewer than four Gators players score in double-figures.

TWO STREAKS: Mississippi has scored 62.3 points per game and allowed 72.7 over its three-game road losing streak. Florida has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all SEC teams. The Gators have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.

