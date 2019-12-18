Gabe Overway had 12 points for the Saints. Myles Patten and Andrew Myers scored 11 points each.
The Broncos are 5-1 at home for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
Western Michigan matches up against Michigan State on the road next Sunday.
