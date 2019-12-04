Colorado State totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Nico Carvacho had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Rams (6-4, 0-1). Kendle Moore added 14 points.
San Diego State takes on San Jose State at home on Sunday. Colorado State takes on Boise State on the road on Saturday.
