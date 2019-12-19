TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Fordham has relied on senior leadership while James Madison has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Chuba Ohams, Antwon Portley and Erten Gazi have collectively scored 51 percent of Fordham’s points this season and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have scored 52 percent of the team’s points this year and 67 percent of all Dukes points over their last five.MIGHTY MATT: Lewis has connected on 32.4 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.6 percent of his free throws this season.