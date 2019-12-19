FLOOR SPACING: James Madison’s Banks has attempted 72 3-pointers and connected on 41.7 percent of them, and is 20 of 43 over his last five games.
STREAK STATS: Fordham has scored 58.3 points per game and allowed 63 over a three-game home losing streak.
PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat James Madison offense has averaged 75.6 possessions per game, the 23rd-most in Division I. Fordham has not been as uptempo as the Dukes and is averaging only 65.7 possessions per game (ranked 322nd, nationally).
