DID YOU KNOW: Fordham held its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.1 points per game last year. The Rams offense scored 69 points per contest on their way to an 8-4 record against competition outside the Atlantic 10 Conference. St. Francis (NY) went 6-6 against non-conference schools last season.
