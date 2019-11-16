The victory keeps Holy Cross (6-5, 4-1) a game up over second-place Lafayette, Lehigh and Bucknell, all 3-2.
Degenhardt threw for 194 yards including a touchdown. Domenic Cozier rushed for 156 on 19 carries with two scores. Ayir Asante had 119 yards receiving.
Tim DeMorat threw for 346 yards for the Rams (3-8, 1-4) with three touchdowns but had two passes intercepted. Hamze El-Zayat had 122 yards receiving and Dequece Carter 120.
