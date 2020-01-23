BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Coastal Carolina’s Jones has averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists while Tommy Burton has put up 11.5 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Mountaineers, Forrest has averaged 18.6 points while Isaac Johnson has put up 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mountaineers have scored 67.9 points per game across nine conference games. That’s an improvement from the 64.3 per game they put up in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: Jones has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 13 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mountaineers are 0-7 when they score 60 points or fewer and 10-3 when they exceed 60 points. The Chanticleers are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 11-2 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Appalachian State has lost its last three road games, scoring 57.7 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Coastal Carolina offense is ranked 27th overall by scoring 78.9 points per game this year. Appalachian State has only averaged 68.2 points per game, which ranks 223rd.

